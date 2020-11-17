Wayne Pryor Joins Mazars' Financial Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm in the US, announced that Wayne Pryor, CPA has joined as Partner and will lead the Healthcare Transaction Services Group.

Robert Kastenschmidt, National Consulting Leader, commented, "In this time of unprecedented change for healthcare, Wayne's experience guiding clients with strategic transactions will be of significant benefit and value. His background in building solid foundations for healthcare organizations will be invaluable in addressing the pandemic and post-pandemic environments."

Wayne, who possesses more than 30 years of healthcare and transactions advisory experience was previously the Healthcare Transaction Advisory Leader for a national accounting and advisory firm within the US.

Wayne has led and performed financial diligence services on over +400 transactions and has provided both buy and sell side financial due diligence services to private equity and corporate clients on transactions valued from $1 million to over $10 billion. He has extensive experience related to platform acquisitions and divestitures, add-on acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, public-to-private transactions, and not-for-profit hospital system mergers and acquisitions (including affiliations). Wayne assists clients in identifying and assessing key financial risks relative to their transactions, including post transaction advice and integration services.

Wayne received his BA in Accounting from Western State College and attended the University of Arizona, where he pursued a Master's degree in Public Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Arizona, Florida and Tennessee.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 24,000 professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

