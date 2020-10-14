BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne R. Kotzker, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional for his outstanding contributions in the field of Nephrology in acknowledgment for his unwavering devotion as a Nephrologist at Florida Kidney Physicians.

Wayne R. Kotzker, MD

Florida Kidney Physicians' goal is to provide access to advanced treatment options for general nephrology, hypertension, dialysis, and transplant care. Dr. Kotzker was the second physician to join what was formerly known as the Renal-Electrolyte & Hypertension Consultants. He offers top-tier services at five locations, in Boca Raton, South Fort Lauderdale, North Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Delray Beach.

A leading nephrologist, Dr. Kotzker's areas of expertise includes nephrology care, including chronic kidney disease, hypertension, acute kidney injury, diabetic nephropathy, dialysis, transplantation, and glomerulonephritis. Alongside his role with the group, he serves as an assistant professor of medicine at Florida International University, Nova Southeastern, and Florida Atlantic University, Charles E. Schmidt School of Medicine.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Kotzker earned a medical degree from the former University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ), now known as Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Then, he trained as a resident in internal medicine at UMDNJ. Following his residency, he went on to work as a fellow in Nephrology at the University of Pennsylvania.

A frontrunner in the nephrology field, Dr. Kotzker previously served on the IT Physician Advisory Board at DaVita Health Care Partner/Physician Think Tank for DaVita. He is on the clinical committee of the national Renal Care Organization (RCO). He currently is the Physician Lead for South Florida End-Stage Renal Disease Care Organization, a partnership with nephrologists, DaVita, and CMMS providing integrated kidney health care for dialysis patients. He also serves as medical director for dialysis services at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, DaVita Artificial Kidney Center of Boca Raton, and DaVita West Boynton Dialysis Clinic. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Nephrology, Florida Society of Nephrology, and Renal Physicians Association.

When he is not working, Dr. Kotzker enjoys playing golf, listening to music, cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles and Phillies, attending services at Boca Raton Synagogue, and spending time with his family. He is married to Tova and they have six children together; Joseph, Zachery, Michael, Malya, Yael, and Jonah.

