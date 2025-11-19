Wayne-Sanderson Farms Honors Local Heroes with Companywide First Responder Appreciation Events

OAKWOOD, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Wayne-Sanderson Farms team members came together to honor the local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs who protect their neighbors and communities every day. As part of a companywide initiative spanning the organization's 24 fresh and further-processing facilities across seven states, each location hosted appreciation events to recognize and thank the first responders who step in when disaster strikes.

First responders in Dobson, North Carolina, enjoy an appreciation meal sponsored by Wayne-Sanderson Farms as part of the company’s First Responders Initiative.

"We are humbled by the local heroes who serve on the front lines of our communities," said Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their dedication is a reminder that true leadership begins with service, and we are grateful for the opportunity to show them the recognition they deserve."

Guided by a community-first culture, company leadership empowered each complex to plan and host appreciation events tailored to their local partnerships. Teams of employee volunteers worked alongside their local chambers of commerce and civic organizations to serve over 2,000 meals across more than two dozen communities. This effort showcased the company's operational discipline and commitment to community partnerships.

"This initiative reflects our core value of stewardship," said Jeremy Kilburn, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Wayne-Sanderson Farms. "As one of the largest employers in their communities, our complexes play an integral role in supporting local needs, and their efforts create meaningful impact where it matters most."

