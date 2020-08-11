Wayne von Borstel Launches Fee-Only RIA

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne von Borstel, president and founder of von Borstel & Associates, Inc., today announced the launch of von Borstel & Associates, Inc. as an independent registered investment advisory firm (RIA).

The firm, which has been in practice for over thirty-five years, has restructured to provide fee-only financial planning and investment management services to clients residing in any state from office locations in Portland and The Dalles, Oregon.

The fee-only compensation model is regarded in the industry as the most objective of investment advice models. Fees are transparent and based on assets under management, not on product sales. This method of compensation serves to minimize conflicts and positions the financial planner as their clients' fiduciary.

"Restructuring von Borstel & Associates as an RIA enables us to align the firm's structure with what we have believed since the firm started, 'Always do what is right for our clients,'" said von Borstel. "Our clients will benefit from knowing our relationship is not based on commissions. Any investment recommendations or financial-planning decisions we make are in our clients' best interest and financial well-being."

von Borstel and Associates embrace their fiduciary responsibilities and look forward to providing their clients with financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, charitable giving, and wealth management services as a fee-only RIA.

To learn more about von Borstel & Associates, Inc., please visit vonborstel.com

About Wayne von Borstel, CFP®, MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®

Wayne von Borstel has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in 2020 and by Barron's as a top financial advisor in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2009. The awards are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. He is the author of The Truth Project: Having the Courage to Ignore Wall Street (High 5 Communications, LLC, December 2012, hardback, paperback, audio and Kindle edition,138 pages, ISBN 978-0985779726) and has served as a resource for several media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Registered Rep., Portland Business Journal, Research, Portland Tribune, The Dalles Chronicle, and more.

von Borstel holds a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree from The Graduate School of Financial Services at The American College. He holds the following professional designations: Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER [TM] (CFP®).

von Borstel is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Portland Estate Planning Council and the International Association for Financial Planning. Wayne regularly teaches financial planning courses at colleges, continuing education centers and businesses in Oregon and Washington.

Investment Advisory Services offered through von Borstel & Associates, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE von Borstel & Associates

Related Links

https://vonborstel.com

