Wayne von Borstel Recognized by Forbes as a 2020 Top Wealth Advisor in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne von Borstel of von Borstel & Associates was recently ranked No. 6 in Oregon in the 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. von Borstel is the president and founder of von Borstel & Associates, Inc., an independent, full-service financial planning firm serving clients throughout the country from offices in Portland and The Dalles, Oregon.

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience, and revenue trends, among other criteria.

"This recognition is a testament to Wayne's commitment to providing personalized financial advice that helps clients reach their long-term financial goals," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales, and Consulting. "With increasing demand for advice from a trusted financial advisor, we applaud Wayne for raising the bar in our industry and demonstrating the value of the independent model to build valued and lasting relationships with clients. On behalf of LPL, I thank him for the work he does in support of his clients."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes for being a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor," said von Borstel. "Since I began investing my grandmother's money when I was 18 years old, my goal has been to be the best I can be for those who trust my guidance in planning for their dreams and preparing for the unknowns too!"

About Wayne von Borstel, CFP®, MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®

Wayne von Borstel has been recognized by Barron's as a top financial advisor in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2009. The awards are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. He is the author of The Truth Project: Having the Courage to Ignore Wall Street (High 5 Communications, LLC, December 2012, hardback, paperback, audio and Kindle edition,138 pages, ISBN 978-0985779726) and has served as a resource for several media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Registered Rep., Portland Business Journal, Research, Portland Tribune, The Dalles Chronicle, and more.

von Borstel holds a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree from The Graduate School of Financial Services at The American College. He holds the following professional designations: Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™(CFP®).

von Borstel is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Portland Estate Planning Council and the International Association for Financial Planning. Wayne regularly teaches financial planning courses at colleges, continuing education centers and businesses in Oregon and Washington.

To learn more about von Borstel, please visit vonborstel.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and von Borstel & Associates are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advice and financial planning offered through Financial Advocates Investment Management, DBA von Borstel & Associates, a registered investment advisor. Financial Advocates Investment Management, von Borstel & Associates and LPL Financial are separate entities.

