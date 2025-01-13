WAYPOINT MEDICAL INTRODUCES PROCEDURES FOR BURNING FAT AND ELIMINATING INCONTINENCE WITHOUT PAIN, NEEDLES OR DOWNTIME

Patients can demo the procedures during "Core to Floor" party, Jan. 24

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If burning fat or strengthening your pelvic floor is on your New Year's resolutions list, you can check them off. Waypoint Medical, one of North Iowa's premier providers of primary care and urgent care medicine, is offering leading-edge, non-invasive technology to reduce fat, tone muscles, tighten skin and reduce incontinence without needles, pain or downtime. Waypoint Medical will celebrate the new year with a complimentary Jan. 24th party to introduce and demo these new muscle-activation procedures.

The clinic, located on US Highway18 in Clear Lake, provides state-of-the-art primary and urgent care services in a warm and welcoming environment and has the area's highest google reviews for a primary care practice.

"We provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, and offer onsite x-ray and lab work and an exceptional team," says John Brady, D.O., Founder of Waypoint Medical. "Our newest procedures, EmSculpt NEO and EMSELLA, are game changers for patients looking to burn fat and build muscle and those struggling with incontinence."

EmSculpt NEO, a non-invasive technology uses muscle activation and heat to eliminate fat cells in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device tones and tightens by engaging muscles to experience contractions equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups during a 30-minute session. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO over four weeks are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program and research shows patients increase muscle mass by 25 percent and decrease body fat by 30 percent in treated areas.

More than 25 million Americans struggle with urinary incontinence. The EMSELLA chair is life-altering for men and women dealing with pelvic floor weakness. EMSELLA induces muscle contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor -- equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises over 28 minutes. Patients remain fully clothed and resume daily activities after treatment. For best results, Dr. Brady recommends six treatments over three weeks.

These leading-edge technologies will be showcased at the complimentary "Core to Floor" launch party, Noon – 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24 at Waypoint Medical, 1801 US Hwy 18 in Clear Lake, IA. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, demos, discounts on procedures and raffle prizes. To RSVP: Call 641-357-1999. For more info: www.waypointclinic.com.

