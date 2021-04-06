Waypoint Orthopedics Today Announced the Appointment of Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Jr. as President

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Jr. as President effective April 2, 2021.

Mr. O'Donnell joined Waypoint in January of 2021, serving as VP of Business Development and Marketing. In that role, Mr. O'Donnell has led the Company's early product development, regulatory, and business development efforts.

Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Waypoint, Dr. Stephen P. Banco, M.D., said, "The Waypoint Orthopedics Board believes Jeff is the obvious choice, and we are thrilled to have him as our President. Jeff has been the driving force behind the company's operations and has essentially been functioning as the President since joining the company in January. We are confident that Jeff's insight and enthusiasm will be instrumental in bringing our product to fruition."

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to lead Waypoint with Dr. Banco and our extremely talented team. Waypoint's mission is to make vertebral fixation safer for the patient, the physician, the rep, and operating room personnel," said O'Donnell.

Prior to Waypoint, Mr. O'Donnell has been a healthcare entrepreneur operating in the emerging growth space within orthopedics, digital health, and cardiology. Earlier in his career, Mr. O'Donnell spent six years with Trice Medical in several different leadership roles. He started his healthcare career with MedImmune, Inc. He holds a B.A. from Saint Joseph's University.

About Waypoint Orthopedics:

Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. was founded in 2020 to make vertebral fixation safer and more efficient for the patient, surgeon, and support staff. Waypoint Orthopedics' controlling stockholder is Runway Healthcare, LP - a MedTech accelerator fund.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Waypoint Orthopedics products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Waypoint Orthopedics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Inquires: [email protected]

