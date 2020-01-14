Waypoint Real Estate Investments Continues To Expand Affiliated Broker Deal Team With Strategic New Hires

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Real Estate Investments ("Waypoint") today announced five strategic additions to its affiliated broker/dealer team to continue expanding the distribution of Waypoint's real estate offerings to broker/dealers and registered investment advisors ("RIAs").

Todd Brewer will serve as Senior Vice President, Central Region; Conan Porter will join as Senior Vice President, West Coast Region; Owen Mulvaney will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Northeast Region; and Bryan Yvon will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Southeast Region. Each of these professionals will be responsible for further developing Waypoint Financial Group's financial advisor relationships within their respective regions.

Jessica Graff also joins Waypoint as Associate Vice President, Internal Sales. In this role, Ms. Graff will act as an internal wholesaler and will focus on supporting Waypoint Financial Group's national sales efforts.

"All of our new regional sales managers are exceptionally experienced wholesalers of real estate investments, and they bring a strong network of significant financial advisor relationships to their roles at Waypoint Financial Group. They will enhance the level of service we can provide to Waypoint's independent broker/dealers and RIAs," said Brian Conneely, National Sales Manager of Waypoint Financial Group.

Mr. Brewer most recently served as the Regional Director for Steben & Company where he was named "Salesperson of the Year" for the last three years. He previously held positions with W.P. Carey as First Vice President, Upper Midwest and as a Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch.

A prominent external wholesaler and Certified Financial Planner, Mr. Porter has raised approximately $2 billion over the course of his nearly 25-year career. He previously held senior positions at American Century Investments, Deutsche Bank, Legg Mason, Nationwide Financial, and NorthStar Securities.

Mr. Mulvaney offers more than 17 years of experience derived from senior positions with such organizations as Northstar Securities, Select Capital Corporation, and Inland Securities Corporation. Most recently, he served as Business Development Officer-Wholesaler with Cookson Peirce Investment Management, where he was responsible for helping to develop new and significant partnerships with corporate entities and financial distribution firms.

Mr. Yvon has more than 25 years of experience in the financial wholesaling sector. Prior to joining Waypoint, Mr. Yvon served as Regional Vice President with Resource America, and he has previously worked in executive positions with prominent companies including W.P. Carey, Transamerica Capital, and Prudential Investments.

A Certified Financial Planner, Ms. Graff previously held positions with Resource Securities and Morgan Stanley. As the Senior Internal Wholesaler-Northeast for Resource Securities, he collaborated with the external wholesalers to more than double territory sales over a four-month period.

"Following the recent hires of Brian Conneely as National Sales Manager and Michelle Moore as Senior Vice President, National Accounts, we are continuing to add leading talent to Waypoint Financial Group," said Scott Smith, Senior Managing Director of Waypoint. "We believe these new team members will be instrumental in further expanding Waypoint Financial Group's resources and collective expertise, and their appointment is indicative of Waypoint's dedication to distributing institutional quality products to financial advisors and their clients."

About Waypoint Real Estate Investments

Waypoint Real Estate Investments ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm offering investment products focused on the U.S. rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with six offices nationwide, the firm acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student housing, and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Waypoint's investment activity totals approximately $4 billion across 27,000 units. Waypoint Financial Group is a division of Waypoint Direct Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Waypoint Residential, LLC. Securities offered through Waypoint Direct Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Waypoint Real Estate Investments