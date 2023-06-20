WAYPOINT RESIDENTIAL ANNOUNCES DELIVERY OF 1800 APARTMENT UNITS IN FLORIDA IN H1 2023

News provided by

Waypoint Residential

20 Jun, 2023, 16:13 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Residential, a vertically integrated multifamily developer, owner and operator, announced that it is delivering 7 new apartment projects, totaling 1,800 units, in Florida in the first half of 2023.

The projects, which all contain Class A amenities and finishes, are located in markets throughout the state, including Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Palm Bay and Gainesville.

"We are very excited about our development activity in Florida," said Scott Lawlor, Founder and CEO of Waypoint Residential. "We're in the process of delivering 1,800 units and have another approximately 3,000 under construction or in predevelopment that will deliver in 2024 and 2025."

Waypoint has previously developed approximately 2,000 apartment units in Florida, bringing total investment activity in the state to nearly 7,000 units, totaling $1.5B of capitalization. This is in addition to nearly 7,000 units representing $1.5B of investment activity through the rest of the Sunbelt region of the Unites States.

"We're big believers in Florida. The growth story has been spectacular for some time, and we believe it's only getting better. At the same time, the market has continued to deliver inadequate new housing stock to keep up with the growing population. As a result, we forecast extremely favorable conditions for investment in the housing market well into the future."

About Waypoint Residential
Waypoint Residential is a vertically integrated developer, owner and operator of Class A multifamily communities located in the Sunbelt region of the United States. Waypoint was established in 2011 by Scott Lawlor, Founder and CEO, to identify, develop and operate multifamily communities that offer value to residents and compelling risk-adjusted returns to its investors. Waypoint is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with regional offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. Since its founding, Waypoint has developed, acquired and operated approximately 34,000 housing units across over 140 properties, representing nearly $5.8 billion of real estate value. Waypoint has managed investments on behalf of a diverse base of more than 2,100 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutions.

SOURCE Waypoint Residential

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.