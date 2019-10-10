Waypoint Residential Announces Rebranding As Waypoint Real Estate Investments

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Residential, LLC, today unveiled a full rebranding for the company, effective immediately. It will now be known as Waypoint Real Estate Investments. The new name comes with a new logo and completely revamped website ( https://www.waypointrei.com/ ). The rebranding better communicates Waypoint's identity as a leader in the in the real estate investment market.

"The launch of Waypoint Real Estate Investments is an important step in the evolution of our brand. While we continue to be a real estate investment firm focused on the rental housing sector, we feel our new name more clearly describes our platform and mission to our investors, employees and the market," said Scott Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer.

The top-to-bottom website redesign means visitors will be greeted with a sleeker, more modern look and a more user-friendly interface. There is also a greater emphasis on communicating the firm's investment focus as it continues to grow.

The company logo was also updated with a stronger design that will appear on all of the company's visual communications.

The rebrand comes on the heels of several recent key hires for Waypoint including Andrew Richardson, Chief Operating Officer; Scott Smith, Senior Managing Director Capital Markets; and Tara McAdam Kassal, Managing Director Marketing and Communications.

About Waypoint Real Estate Investments

Waypoint Real Estate Investments ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the U.S. rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with six offices nationwide, the firm acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student housing and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Waypoint's investment activity totals approximately $3.9 billion across 26,000 units.

SOURCE Waypoint Real Estate Investments