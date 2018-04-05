WayRay Establishes a New Affiliate in China and Appoints a General Manager

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WayRay, a Swiss holographic AR technology company, announced the opening of its newest affiliate in the Jiading District of Shanghai, China. This is the company's fifth location worldwide. Known for its world-class automotive cluster, Jiading has attracted SAIC, NIO, Formula 1 Circuit and other famous automotive-related companies.

WayRay's new office in China marks another step towards deepening its collaborations with Asian suppliers and car manufacturers. By locating the new affiliate in the office space at the Alibaba Innovation Center (Shanghai Jiading), operated by InnoSpring, a US-China accelerator, WayRay aims to reinforce its foothold in the Chinese car industry.

In addition, WayRay announced that Dennis Zhu has been appointed as the General Manager of the new WayRay China affiliate. Dennis will manage all business operations and develop strategic partnerships with car manufacturers in China. Prior to joining WayRay, Dennis Zhu held various management positions at Audi China, Mercedes-Benz China, and Canton Fair, the biggest trade fair in China. After earning his bachelor's from the Beijing Foreign Studies University (China), Dennis received his graduate degree from Hochschule Pforzheim (Germany) and the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).

About WayRay

WayRay is a Swiss-headquartered company that leverages holographic AR (Augmented Reality) technology solutions for car manufacturers. Since its inception in 2012, WayRay has aimed at and succeeded in establishing its own in-house R&D center, prototyping factory, and an international team of professionals.

In keeping the full process under control — from product concept to prototype testing — WayRay has morphed from a startup into a full-cycle manufacturer of holographic optical systems, complex mechanics, electronics, and software.

Through these efforts, WayRay has carried out a number of successful projects with car manufacturers including Porsche, Honda, and Rinspeed, and gained a foothold in the global automotive industry as a leading developer-turned-supplier of holographic AR technologies for major automakers.

For more information, contact:

