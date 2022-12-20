W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency Wins Small Business of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency of Inglewood California was awarded Small Business of the Year (Aug 2022), by Senator Steven Bradford representing the 35th District of California. CEO Kedrin Johnson of W.A.Y.S. employs more than 50 employees at her agency and offers business and vocational training at her facility in Inglewood. W.A.Y.S. Home Care & Health Agency is licensed with the Department of Social Services and the Department of Public Health (pending). In 2016 W.A.Y.S. was established, the company grew to a multimillion-dollar establishment in less than five years due to Mrs. Johnson savvy business strategies to create jobs and by building multiple partnerships with many corporate and nonprofit companies such as South Bay Work Source Investment Board (SBWIB), City of Carson, Transitional Subsidized Employment Program (TSE), and other CalWORKs programs. Mrs. Johnson has also successfully created other employment opportunities with the relationships she has built with the regional centers throughout Southern California, servicing and designing programs for Developmentally Disabled children and adult clients.

In late January of 2022 W.A.Y.S. started a book club via Zoom "The WAYS we Read" for Mrs. Johnson's consumers at Regional Center which is near and dear to her heart. "We look for authors who write children's books, WAYS purchase the books, deliver them to our kids and invite authors to read their books to them via zoom." says Ms. Staci Brown Regional Center Coordinator. "It's really special to see how excited the kids get."

WAYS first love, the elderly population has been on Mrs. Johnson mind since the pandemic. WAYS became an official CDPH Testing site and still continues to offer weekly testing to her caregivers and clients. "WAYS plans on more community involvement with our seniors once the pandemic subsides. We have bingo and social night and caregiving support groups on the agenda," says Ms. Alicia Higgs Home Care Coordinator.

W.A.Y.S. continues to be a Big Deal in the City of Inglewood, by providing employment and resources to the community. Contact W.A.Y.S. today for any home care services needs.

