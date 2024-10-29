Ways2H Achieves Major Milestone in Carbon-Negative Hydrogen Production

Highly efficient Municipal Solid Waste to Hydrogen process opens door to hydrogen price at gallon gas equivalent.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ways2H Inc, wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Energy Enterprises Inc., proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the field of hydrogen production: the successful proof of concept demonstrating the production of 110 kg of carbon-negative hydrogen from just one ton of municipal solid waste. This innovative process not only signifies a substantial advancement in hydrogen production technology but also paves the way for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel at prices competitive with gasoline.

As global demand for clean energy solutions intensifies, Ways2H is committed to leading the charge toward a sustainable future, addressing both the multiple global challenges in waste management, and the production of clean hydrogen. The company's pioneering technology utilizes a proprietary patent-pending thermochemical waste conversion method to extract hydrogen while isolating carbon for sequestration, resulting in a net-negative carbon footprint that can reach up to 30kg CO 2 equivalent per kg hydrogen produced. This development aligns with international climate goals and offers a viable pathway for municipalities and industries to manage waste sustainably while generating clean energy without tapping from badly needed renewable electricity sources.

"This milestone marks a significant leap forward in our mission to produce hydrogen in an environmentally responsible way," said Jean-Louis Kindler, CEO of Clean Energy Enterprises. "By transforming waste into a valuable energy resource, we are not only addressing the urgent issue of waste management but also contributing to a cleaner, greener planet and a more sustainable clean energy market."

With the successful proof of concept, Ways2H is poised to enter commercialization phase, pursuing and expanding partnerships and projects across the globe. The company's hydrogen production process is anticipated to make hydrogen fuel more accessible and affordable, and Ways2H has over $1 billion potential revenue in identified short- and medium-term projects, either from system sales or hydrogen production assets operation.

Current discussions with interested partners include collaborations with municipalities, industrial players, and energy providers interested in integrating this technology into their operations.

As the world shifts toward renewable energy sources, Clean Energy Enterprises is excited to be at the forefront of this transition. The company invites stakeholders and the public to join in this transformative journey toward a carbon-negative energy future.

