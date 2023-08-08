Ways2H partners with h2e Power, deploys its breakthrough climate solution to eliminate waste and produce carbon-negative hydrogen compatible with Gallon Gas Equivalent price level

The first facility will, on a daily basis, divert 10 tons of waste from landfills and environment, permanently sequester 11 tons of atmospheric CO2 and produce 1 ton of fuel-cell grade carbon-negative hydrogen.

LONG BEACH, Calif. and NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based Ways2H announced today it has partnered with Pune-based h2e Power Systems to commercially establish a manufacturing base in India for Ways2H's proprietary thermochemical technology, which converts waste to carbon-negative renewable hydrogen & permanently sequestrates CO2. Preliminary work has already started on this first-of-its-kind plant, to be deployed near Pune, Maharashtra.

The Framework Agreement was signed in New Delhi at the Net Zero Summit organized by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on July 6th, 2023.

CEO of Ways2H Jean-Louis Kindler said: "We are delighted to initiate this partnership. It strongly emphasizes the role of India as a leading country in the fight against climate change and for sustainability. In parallel with our projects in the United States and Europe, it demonstrates that waste-to-hydrogen solutions are a genuine global solution to address our worldwide waste management crisis, and also a faster pathway to not only reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, but actually removing carbon dioxide – the primary cause of the climate crisis that has already begun - from the atmosphere."

Mr. Siddharth R Mayur, Founder & Managing Director of h2e Power said, "this partnership is a testimony to our commitment to making India a global hub for Green Hydrogen technologies. The association with Ways2H, completes our value chain and we can now offer all the Green Hydrogen Technologies from Electrolysers to Waste under one umbrella. We will set up a pilot plant near Pune to produce and sell Green Hydrogen from Waste collected in Pune city. The thermochemical Waste processing technology developed by Ways2H will bring a revolution in distributed waste management and help us produce Carbon Negative Green Hydrogen at scale."

h2e & Ways2H are currently completing a Detailed Project Report, the first phase for setting up the Ways2H Waste-to-Hydrogen plant near Pune. This plant will process a maximum of 10 tons waste and produce near 1 ton fuel-cell grade carbon-negative hydrogen per day. H2e plans to integrate their Solid Oxide Fuel Cell system with the plant to gain maximum benefit and make it an integrated waste and energy generation solution.

This partnership envisages to set up manufacturing facility for the Ways2H core technology in India & effectively deploy systems throughout the country, with a processing capacity up to 100 tons/day each, thus creating hundreds of green jobs and developing decentralized waste-to-hydrogen hubs.

About Ways2H: 
Ways2H commercializes its carbon-negative thermochemical process to convert waste into renewable hydrogen and permanently sequester CO2. The company's proprietary process extracts, without incineration, hydrogen from the world's worst waste – municipal solid waste, plastics, and other organic refuse – to produce hydrogen, a clean fuel for mobility and power generation. A wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Clean Energy Enterprises, Ways2H is a unique solution for the global $400 billion+ solid waste management market and the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2050.

About h2e Power Systems
Part of the Poonawalla Group in Pune, h2e Power Systems Private Limited is India's first Green Hydrogen & Fuel Cell company, headquartered in India with manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and Germany was founded in 2011 by social entrepreneur Siddharth R Mayur along with Amar Chakradeo & Bhavana S Mayur. The Poonawalla Group, Promoters of Serum Institute of India are World's largest vaccine manufacturers and through their company Poonawalla Clean Energy are the partners & investors in h2e, the company through its investors & partners is connected worldwide with production plants and trading companies all over the world in areas such as pharmaceuticals, hospitality, real estate, waste management, high-tech agriculture, & food processing. h2e Power Systems aims to produce and integrate fuel cell systems in India and establish integrated, efficient power supply solutions to provide cost effective, reliable and environmentally friendly energy across different industry & geographies.

