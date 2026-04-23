Waystar Accelerates the Autonomous Revenue Cycle with AI-Powered Innovations Featured at Spring Showcase

New capabilities target double-digit reductions in providers' manual workflows and unlock visibility into billions of dollars in previously hidden revenue loss

Latest Waystar AltitudeAI™ capabilities advance an agentic network that learns from outcomes and turns intelligence into action

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced new AI-powered capabilities that advance the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle. The company will highlight these innovations at the Spring 2026 Waystar Innovation Showcase at 1 p.m. ET, demonstrating how Waystar AltitudeAI™ agentic capabilities and broader platform advancements turn revenue cycle intelligence into action.

As administrative complexity continues to rise, Waystar has built an AI-powered payment ecosystem fueled by financial and clinical intelligence, spanning over 7.5 billion annual transactions and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. That scale powers models that learn from outcomes and free providers to focus on higher-value work.

Waystar's leadership in AI-powered software purpose-built for healthcare is rooted in four interconnected pillars: mission-critical infrastructure, unmatched proprietary data, an extensively deployed network, and deep domain expertise. Waystar has expanded its agentic AI collaboration with Google Cloud, and adoption of AltitudeAI continues to grow, preventing $15.5 billion in denials and reducing time spent on denial appeals and recovery by 90%.

"Waystar's revenue cycle platform is powered by AI that's already delivering real ROI at scale today. Our platform is a system of action embedded in core workflows and central to how providers get paid faster, more efficiently, and more accurately," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "As we advance toward a fully autonomous revenue cycle platform, our Innovation Showcase will demonstrate how ongoing innovation is turning that vision into reality and helping providers use AI with confidence."

Waystar's Spring 2026 Innovation Showcase will feature key developments advancing the autonomous revenue cycle, including:

Transforming workflows with agentic intelligence: Providers face growing pressure to manage higher case volumes with limited staff, while clinical documentation remains manual and time-intensive. Waystar is expanding its agentic network further upstream, with agents that identify documentation opportunities before clinical documentation review even begins. This builds on proven results as Waystar AltitudeAI-powered agents already analyze the full medical record, prioritize key data, and pre-populate correction requests with clinical context, reducing manual correction workloads by up to 40%.





Providers face growing pressure to manage higher case volumes with limited staff, while clinical documentation remains manual and time-intensive. Waystar is expanding its agentic network further upstream, with agents that identify documentation opportunities before clinical documentation review even begins. This builds on proven results as Waystar AltitudeAI-powered agents already analyze the full medical record, prioritize key data, and pre-populate correction requests with clinical context, reducing manual correction workloads by up to 40%. Addressing "silent denials": Payer take-backs, or recoupments, cost providers an estimated $40 billion annually and are growing at more than twice the rate of overall claim volume 1 . Waystar is introducing a new Waystar AltitudeAI-powered solution that automatically matches recoupments to the correct claims, enabling providers to identify unjustified take-backs and pursue appeals previously written off. The solution reduces reconciliation time by 80% and, for an early adopter health system, matched $32 million in revenue risk, work equivalent to approximately 13 full-time employees.





Payer take-backs, or recoupments, cost providers an estimated $40 billion annually and are growing at more than twice the rate of overall claim volume . Waystar is introducing a new Waystar AltitudeAI-powered solution that automatically matches recoupments to the correct claims, enabling providers to identify unjustified take-backs and pursue appeals previously written off. The solution reduces reconciliation time by 80% and, for an early adopter health system, matched $32 million in revenue risk, work equivalent to approximately 13 full-time employees. Recovering revenue leakage: Disconnects between financial and clinical workflows post-discharge drive missed revenue and avoidable denials. Waystar converges financial and clinical intelligence, enabling providers to validate patient assignments, supporting documentation, and coding accuracy earlier, and to resolve discrepancies. Providers can expect an estimated $3 million in net revenue per 10,000 patient discharges, along with a 5x return in recovered revenue over three years.





Disconnects between financial and clinical workflows post-discharge drive missed revenue and avoidable denials. Waystar converges financial and clinical intelligence, enabling providers to validate patient assignments, supporting documentation, and coding accuracy earlier, and to resolve discrepancies. Providers can expect an estimated $3 million in net revenue per 10,000 patient discharges, along with a 5x return in recovered revenue over three years. Personalizing the patient financial experience: Patients are now one of the largest payers in healthcare, accounting for more than $556 billion in out-of-pocket spending, making it critical for providers to clearly understand a patient's ability to pay. Waystar is introducing new AltitudeAI-powered capabilities within its digital-first, self-service payment experience that dynamically generate personalized payment and discount offers in real time. This enables a more proactive, tailored patient experience with an expected increase of up to 50% in collections, accelerating AR days, and reducing bad debt write-offs.

Waystar's semiannual Innovation Showcases highlight the advancements shaping the future of healthcare payments. Today's event builds on Waystar's recent industry recognitions for innovation, including Inc.'s Best in Business for AI Implementation, over a decade of Best in KLAS honors, and the industry's #1 rating for AI capabilities in an independent provider survey.

Waystar will debut its latest product innovations at the Spring 2026 Innovation Showcase today at 1 p.m. ET. The showcase will be streamed online, and viewers can register to watch it at waystar.com/innovation-showcase.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, benefits, and performance of Waystar's products and solutions, including Waystar AltitudeAI and its clinical documentation, pre-bill accuracy, recoupment, and patient payment capabilities; the size and growth of the recoupment industry challenge; expected improvements in reconciliation time, visibility, revenue recovery, clinical documentation workflows, pre-bill accuracy, and patient collections; anticipated financial returns and cost savings for providers; and Waystar's vision for the autonomous revenue cycle. Forward‑looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "designed to," "estimate," and the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks include, but are not limited to, variability in client adoption and results; uncertainty in market size estimates derived from internal analysis and third‑party data; variability in AI‑driven claims matching accuracy across payers; changes in payer recoupment and appeals processes; regulatory developments affecting the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare; reliance on third-party technology platforms and partnerships; changes in healthcare reimbursement policies or regulations; competitive pressures; and other risks described in Waystar's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, Waystar undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking statements.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

1 Based on a recent analysis of Waystar proprietary and industry data.

SOURCE Waystar