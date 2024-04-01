Waystar announces the extension of the Accelerated Implementation Program

The Program has enabled 25K+ providers to quickly restore operations and accelerate cashflow amid the cyberattack fallout.

Waystar Technologies, Inc., a provider of leading healthcare payment technology, today announced that its Accelerated Implementation Program (the "Program") will be extended through April as the industry continues to navigate the impacts of the February 21st cybersecurity attack.

Launched immediately following the incident, the Program offers healthcare organizations of all types and sizes expedited access to revenue cycle management software to resume cashflow as quickly as 72 business hours after contract execution. The Program is strategically designed to provide clients with a full-functioning solution to ensure immediate cashflow restoration and long-term success.

Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar, said, "Throughout this crisis, we have been amazed by the tireless efforts of healthcare organizations to ensure continuity of patient care at all costs. Waystar is honored to work alongside these organizations around the clock to support new implementations, accelerate cashflow, and deliver the rich functionality these providers deserve."

The VP of RCM at a large health system with more than 60 hospitals said, "Within 24 hours of reaching out to the Waystar team, we fully completed system design and build efforts. In less than 72 hours, we were able to get up and running submitting claims again. The responsiveness and high-quality work of the Waystar team cannot be overstated, and we are eternally grateful to them for their efficient, effective, and timely service."

As part of a video message to clients on March 21st, David Stern, CEO of Experity, the leading software and technology-enabled services company in the U.S. urgent care market, said, "Last week, we started transmitting all Experity claims through Waystar for all clients, even those on Change Healthcare. Our teams worked tirelessly through the weekend and got the entire backlog of 650,000 claims out to Waystar with 99.5% of those claims successfully transmitting. I would like to emphasize this was an amazing task and a tremendous amount of work."

To learn more about Waystar's Accelerated Implementation Program and how to make the switch, visit here.

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over a million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 4 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $900 billion in gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

