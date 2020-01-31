Waystar Awarded Best in KLAS Category Leader for Claims and Clearinghouses

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar, a leading provider of revenue cycle technology, received top honors in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software and Services report for the Claims and Clearinghouse segment . Best in KLAS recognizes outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. Waystar's cloud-based technology simplifies and unifies the revenue cycle, automating tedious administrative processes so that providers can focus on patient care.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment," said Adam Gale, KLAS President. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers annually in preparation of the Best in KLAS report. Based on interviews representing the opinions of healthcare professionals, Waystar's technology was top ranked for claims and clearinghouse services, measuring above average in key performance categories.

"Waystar is dedicated to helping our clients save time and manual labor, achieve their financial goals and ultimately improve the patient experience," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "We are honored by the recognition from Best in KLAS as a reflection of client satisfaction and industry regard. We work hard every day to enhance our solutions and our services and to make life easier for our clients and the patients they serve."

Waystar provides top-rated client support and end-to-end revenue cycle technology to more than 450,000 providers and 750 hospitals and health system clients. Waystar's platform enables healthcare organizations to navigate reimbursement complexity, optimize revenue and adapt to the rise of patient consumerism.

About Waystar

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies the healthcare revenue cycle. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® or Category Leader every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 450,000 providers, 750 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

