Waystar Named One of Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America

LEHI, Utah, and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, announced today that Forbes recognized Waystar as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, alongside many of the world's leading software companies.

Forbes' first-ever ranking of the Most Trusted Companies in America evaluated over 2,000 large U.S.-based public companies across four key categories: customer trust, employee trust, investor trust, and media sentiment, drawing on hundreds of millions of data points. Waystar earned a place on the final list, positioning it among the top 15% of the 2,000 publicly listed entities evaluated.

"Trust is fundamental to our mission at Waystar, and we are truly honored to receive this recognition as one of the most trusted companies in America," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering real value to healthcare providers, enabling them to focus on exceptional patient care. We will continue to work tirelessly to simplify healthcare payments for providers and patients."

As healthcare providers seek faster, more efficient payment solutions, Waystar leverages years of advancements in AI-driven automation across its cloud-based software platform to drive meaningful client return on investment. Waystar's dedication to innovation positions the company to harness the power of new technologies, such as generative AI, while continually delivering value and building loyalty with the more than 1 million providers it serves.

Waystar's recognition by Forbes adds to a series of prestigious third-party awards for Waystar in 2024, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care, the Healthcare Payments Innovation Award from MedTech Breakthrough, and multiple Gold Stevie® Awards for its cloud-based software platform and leadership in artificial intelligence. According to a third-party provider survey, Waystar ranked #1 versus competitors in client satisfaction and product innovation and vision, with 98% of clients stating Waystar delivers on trust very well or extremely well.

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

