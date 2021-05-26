WayUp and UKG Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WayUp, the leader in virtual diversity and inclusion (D&I) recruitment solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration and technology partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

Since 2014, WayUp, a venture-backed HR tech startup, has helped thousands of companies—like Citi, Unilever, and L'Oreal—attract and hire diverse early-career professionals.

Through this new strategic collaboration, UKG customers can seamlessly connect UKG Pro with the WayUp platform, tapping into WayUp's marketplace of more than 6 million candidates—71% of whom have self-identified as being part of underrepresented groups. By sourcing across this diverse talent base, which also includes thousands of military veterans, employers can reduce their time-to-hire and cost-to-hire while ensuring a diverse candidate pool. UKG will feature WayUp in its UKG Marketplace for customers this summer.

"With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, UKG is committed to initiatives and partners that enhance belonging, diversity, and equity in the workplace," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Partner Network at UKG. "WayUp, which is a leading platform used by diverse early-career professionals to get hired, and future technology partners who share our vision and commitment to inclusive workplaces, will help create a world of work where everyone belongs."

WayUp offers flexible solutions—from diversity sourcing to employer branding to D&I analytics—all designed to help employers hire a more diverse entry-level employee base. By using WayUp's proprietary D&I Analytics Dashboards, UKG customers will be able to measure which hiring processes are biasing against candidates of a specific race or gender in real-time and track detailed analytics in areas like job description bias, virtual event ROI, and more.

"At WayUp, we're committed to helping candidates from all backgrounds get discovered and hired by top employers around the country," said Liz Wessel, CEO and co-founder of WayUp. "By helping employers attract and hire these diverse candidates, we're not only helping companies meet their D&I goals, but we're working together to level the playing field and help close the diversity gap."

About WayUp

WayUp is an HR-tech startup that partners with companies to help them virtually recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. WayUp offers flexible D&I recruiting solutions to enable employers of all sizes—from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits—to achieve their diversity goals. Since 2014, WayUp has helped employers—like Nasdaq, L'Oreal, and thousands more—fill their talent pipeline with qualified, diverse candidates. With over 6M users (71% of whom self-identify as underrepresented minorities), WayUp is known as the go-to platform used by early-career professionals to get hired and was named one of the 30 most innovative companies changing the world by CNN. The venture-backed startup has also appeared across Fortune, The New York Times, Forbes, Fast Company, and more. With new products always in the works, WayUp is working every day toward helping to close the diversity gap in Corporate America's workforce. Learn more: www.wayup.com/employers

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

