WAYV Announces Exclusive Partnerships with California's Leading Medicinal Cannabis Brands

VENICE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAYV—the leading e-commerce platform helping cannabis brands and retailers solve logistics, compliance, and everything needed to build a business—announced today that leading medicinal cannabis brands CannaKids , Tikun Olam , and Dr. Robb Farms have chosen to exclusively feature their products on WAYV to better serve their patients throughout California.

"Patients deserve quick and easy access to their medicine, but current solutions are failing them and falling short," said Keith McCarty, Founder and CEO of WAYV. "WAYV's easy-to-use technology overcomes challenges facing the cannabis industry by driving the supply chain to move quickly, professionally, and safely."

California paved the way for cannabis legalization as the first state to legalize medical cannabis in 1996, yet patients are still being left behind as the multi-billion dollar legal cannabis industry scales. Patients throughout the state lack equitable access to their medicine because of the lack of modern, well-functioning logistics, and compliance infrastructure to ensure that supply and demand are met. WAYV is laser-focused on solving this inequity for patients through their leading e-commerce platform that handles the hardest parts of bringing products to shelves: storage, testing, fulfillment, and distribution.

CannaKids, a California-based cooperative, partners with WAYV to sell medical cannabis products to licensed retailers throughout the state.

"WAYV offers certainty and stability to an industry and for patients who, for years, have been victims to outdated, paper-based solutions," said Tracy Ryan, CEO of CannaKids. "I can now focus on developing and delivering the best products for our patients, rather than worrying about whether the retailer has received our shipment or not."

WAYV serves over 80% of licensed retailers in California, guarantees next-day delivery, offers flexible payment options, and real-time data for brands and retailers, providing new and valuable transparency into the supply chain. These benefits allow brands and retailers to save time, decrease costs, and increase revenue. Dr. Robb Farms partners with WAYV to sell Mom's Formula —a daily tablet originally created to combat the side effects of chemotherapy.

"WAYV provides a fountain of data that we did not have access to before," said Dr. Robert Flannery, Founder of Dr. Robb Farms. "With WAYV, we can act on that data and make strategic decisions to grow our business and serve more patients faster."

WAYV's leading online e-commerce platform provides an unparalleled selection and previously unseen variety of products for retailers. For brands, WAYV allows them to reach new retailers that were previously inaccessible throughout California. Tikun Olam chose to partner with WAYV when they recently launched their products in California to ensure patients could access the medicine they need in every corner of the state.

"WAYV's professionalism and collective industry experience give us peace of mind that our sales and distribution will be taken care of," said Rami Vardi, Tikun Olam's President of California Operations. "For a global brand like us, WAYV has been a trustworthy and indispensable partner as we've transitioned to offering our products in the American market."

Since launching in August 2018, WAYV offers more than 60 cannabis brands on their e-commerce platform. WAYV's easy-to-use technology, built and led by pioneers in cannabis technology, positions WAYV to be the leading partner for cannabis brands and retailers of all sizes.

About WAYV:

WAYV is the seamless e-commerce platform helping cannabis brands and retailers solve their logistics, compliance and everything else needed to build your business. WAYV serves over 80% of licensed cannabis retailers in California, guarantees next-day delivery, provides flexible payment options, and real-time data for inventory and sales, providing new and valuable transparency into the supply chain for cannabis brands and retailers.

