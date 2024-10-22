Waze Co-founder and former Infosys board member, Uri Levine, Returns to Zoomcar in Strategic Advisory Role

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, welcomes back Waze Co-Founder Uri Levine as the Strategic and Financial Advisor. Mr. Levine served as Zoomcar's Chairman of the Board from 2021 to 2023, prior to its public listing, and will now provide strategic oversight to the Zoomcar team with a strong focus on problem solving, operational excellence, and capital growth. As part of this Strategic Advisory agreement, Mr. Levine has the opportunity, pending Board approval to return as Chairman of Zoomcar.

"I'm thrilled to be back," said Uri Levine. "I am honored to rejoin Zoomcar and leverage my experience to drive its next phase of growth. Our aim is to enhance mobility solutions in emerging markets, ensuring we meet the growing demand efficiently and sustainably. I look forward to the journey ahead."

Zoomcar's Interim CEO, Hiroshi Nishijima, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Levine's return, stating, "Uri has a proven track record. His talent for solving customer challenges and scaling businesses makes him a perfect fit as we drive Zoomcar's growth forward. We're excited about the future with Uri on board."

About Uri Levine:

Uri Levine is no stranger to making waves. A serial entrepreneur and visionary, in 2007, Mr. Levine co-founded Waze, the world's leading traffic and navigation app, which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for $1.1 billion. Today, Waze boasts over 140 million monthly active users across 185 countries. He was also an early board member and investor in Moovit, known as the "Waze for public transportation." Moovit, used today by over 750 million people globally, was acquired by Intel for $1 billion in 2020.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

