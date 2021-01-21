Wazoku Book 'One Smart Crowd' Celebrates the Power of the Crowd to Address Some of the World's Most Complex Challenges

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the world's brightest minds are featured in a new book out today, 'One Smart Crowd: How Crowdsourcing is Changing the World One Idea at a Time'.

Written by Wazoku CEO Simon Hill and InnoCentive founder Alpheus Bingham, 'One Smart Crowd' celebrates the individuals within a crowd, focusing on the people behind some of the most impactful ideas humanity has seen.

Front and back cover of One Smart Crowd book

Hill and Bingham have spent much of their careers involved in crowdsourcing and open innovation, helping organisations to tap into the knowledge and expertise of the brightest minds outside a company. The book looks at crowdsourcing, open innovation and the power of the crowd for solving complex challenges.

"The capacity of the human mind to solve problems is amazing and that capacity is enhanced when using the crowd," said Simon Hill. "However innovative your company is, it's always true that there are more smart people who don't work there than do. Seeking ideas from the smartest people is one of the smartest ideas a business owner can have. One Smart Crowd celebrates the individuals within a crowd, telling their stories and exploring the power of the crowd for transformative innovation."

Open innovation refers to the practice of seeking ideas from outside an organisation, effectively creating a long tail of innovation by accessing a global crowd of experts to solve challenges. Founded in 2001, InnoCentive is a pioneer in the use of crowdsourcing for innovation, running more than 2,000 challenges with a success rate of 75%+ on behalf of organisations including NASA, AstraZeneca, Enel and GlaxoSmithKline.

In 2020, innovation software and services firm Wazoku acquired InnoCentive, in doing so creating the world's most comprehensive and powerful innovation platform and community. InnoCentive had grown a global network of almost 500,000 expert problem-solvers, comprising CEOs, PhD students, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, retired technologists and business leaders.

The use of open innovation has been growing but has accelerated over the past 12 months with the emergence and global spread of COVID-19, as organisations have needed to pivot and adjust rapidly to a changing environment.

"In 2021, it's more important than ever to look outside of the organisation for fresh ideas and solutions to problems," continued Simon Hill. "Businesses cannot afford to look inwards and ignore the benefits that come with crowdsourcing. By using open innovation and the collective intelligence within, organisations can make it through the pandemic and address other challenges such as sustainability by canvassing and capturing ideas from a broader group with a greater collective impact."

