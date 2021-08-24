WB Canna Co. & Wellness Adds BioSteel to Fast-Growing Portfolio

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. The brand also holds an impressive roster of #TeamBioSteel athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Luka Dončić and Christen Press, and partners with iconic sports franchises across North America.

The partnership with WB Canna Co. & Wellness marks the first time that BioSteel products will be available in the region.

"For years BioSteel has been the top name in sports hydration for professional athletes and fitness-minded consumers, and we're very excited to bring these innovative products now to consumers in the Caribbean, Latin America and duty free," said Phillip Jarrell, COO of WB Canna Co. & Wellness. "BioSteel is an important addition to the WB Canna Co. & Wellness portfolio as we continue to build a book of world-class wellness brands."

Originally formulated for pro athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the Atlantic Basin.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with WB Canna Co. & Wellness to introduce BioSteel to this region," said John Celenza, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "With their vast distribution in the Caribbean and Latin America, this partnership will build on our commitment to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to health and environmentally conscious consumers and athletes across the globe."

For sales and distribution inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About WB Canna Co. & Wellness:

WB Canna Co. & Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami-based WEBB Banks, distributes top-quality cannabidiol (CBD) and wellness products in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Travel Retail. The portfolio includes well-known brands and category leaders including cbdMD, Marley, Dream Water, and Secret Nature, with additional top brands to be announced soon.

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

SOURCE WB Canna Co. & Wellness