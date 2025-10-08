WB Engineers+Consultants Named a Top 100 Engineering Firm in 2025 MEP Giants

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the nation's leading engineering firms, WB Engineers+Consultants has been named to the 2025 MEP Giants List. Published by Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) Magazine, the list highlights companies shaping the future of building systems design. Ranked #56 on the list, WB views this recognition as a milestone in its continued growth and leadership in the engineering industry.

The MEP Giants List also includes a comprehensive report on the state of the engineering industry from the past year. Collectively, firms on the list reported $73.8 billion in gross annual revenue, with nearly one-third of that being invested in new tools such as software and hardware. Currently, these firms employ 186,660 professionals worldwide, all pointing to an industry committed to innovation and future growth.

"At WB, we're using new technologies to create a better client experience, reinforcing our commitment to our core value of quality," said CEO David Bonifacic. "We can also attribute our success to having the best people in the business working on our team."

WB Engineers+Consultants continues to grow their portfolio in critical facilities, science and technology, building optimization, and technical advisory through their long-term collaborations with partners such as Verizon, CVS, and AstraZeneca. From advancing energy efficiency to delivering resilient systems for mission-critical facilities, WB is shaping a smarter, more sustainable future.

The 2025 MEP Giants honorees gathered in Houston, Texas, on October 7, 2025, for the annual awards celebration.

