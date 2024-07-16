WBA Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WBA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Walgreens reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2024 on June 27, 2024. According to The Motley Fool, "The big change was earnings guidance for the full year being cut from a range of $3.20 to $3.35 down to a range of $2.80 to $2.95 per share. This is the second time this year the company has cut guidance. Management said they would close some unprofitable stores and push back on some products it deems as too low a margin." Based on this news, shares of Walgreens fell by more than 22% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm