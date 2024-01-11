WBA (Walgreens Boots Alliance) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WBA - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a retail and wholesale company, focused on health and wellbeing products.

The company offers pharmacy products including prescription and non-prescription drugs, beauty and toiletries products and allied services through drugstores and online. Its retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots, and Alliance Healthcare. The company's global health and beauty brands include No7, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP, and Botanics.

It also offers outsourcing services such as direct deliveries to pharmacies, pre-wholesale and contract logistics through Alloga brand; and specialized healthcare services including dispensing services, clinical homecare, medicine preparation and clinical trial support through Alcura brand. It operates through its subsidiaries in the Americas and Europe.



The report provides information and insights into Walgreens's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

Walgreens is following agile methodologies to improve its operational processes, expand its product portfolio, and create value. It is deploying technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud-based mobile applications, robots, machine learning, big data, etc. to collect data about the customers, machines, lands, and fields to make data-driven decisions.

Walgreens is establishing an omnichannel strategy to engage its customers through offline as well as online channels allowing them to spend more time with the brand leading to higher sales and brand loyalty through personalized reward programs.

Walgreens used Tableau and Kyvos in order to transform its supply chain with interactive and instant analysis on two years of historical data instantly and interactively to get deeper insights into their supply chain.

Walgreens is creating integrated, next-generation, digital solutions for customers leveraging the information between healthcare service providers and the buyers. The company is creating a connected consumer-centric healthcare delivery and management platform by transitioning its IT platforms to Microsoft cloud infrastructure.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Walgreens's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Con

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Microsoft

Philips,bwell

Carecentrix

IBM

TCS

Verizon

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6r27ny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets