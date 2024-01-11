WBA (Walgreens Boots Alliance) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, and Other Innovation Programs

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a retail and wholesale company, focused on health and wellbeing products.

The company offers pharmacy products including prescription and non-prescription drugs, beauty and toiletries products and allied services through drugstores and online. Its retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots, and Alliance Healthcare. The company's global health and beauty brands include No7, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP, and Botanics.

It also offers outsourcing services such as direct deliveries to pharmacies, pre-wholesale and contract logistics through Alloga brand; and specialized healthcare services including dispensing services, clinical homecare, medicine preparation and clinical trial support through Alcura brand. It operates through its subsidiaries in the Americas and Europe.

The report provides information and insights into Walgreens's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

  • Walgreens is following agile methodologies to improve its operational processes, expand its product portfolio, and create value. It is deploying technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud-based mobile applications, robots, machine learning, big data, etc. to collect data about the customers, machines, lands, and fields to make data-driven decisions.
  • Walgreens is establishing an omnichannel strategy to engage its customers through offline as well as online channels allowing them to spend more time with the brand leading to higher sales and brand loyalty through personalized reward programs.
  • Walgreens used Tableau and Kyvos in order to transform its supply chain with interactive and instant analysis on two years of historical data instantly and interactively to get deeper insights into their supply chain.
  • Walgreens is creating integrated, next-generation, digital solutions for customers leveraging the information between healthcare service providers and the buyers. The company is creating a connected consumer-centric healthcare delivery and management platform by transitioning its IT platforms to Microsoft cloud infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Con

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Microsoft
  • Philips,bwell
  • Carecentrix
  • IBM
  • TCS
  • Verizon

