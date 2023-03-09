WBC Boxing and 360 Promotions Partner with FFAM Group to help produce boxing film "Cuate."

LOS ANGELES and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Boxing Council, the leading sanctioning body, along with 360 Promotions, one of the leading boxing promotional companies, have come onboard to help up and comer Production Company, FFAM Group, LLC, to produce the boxing film, "Cuate." Written and Directed by Trae Briers, who also wrote and directed the critically acclaimed independent films "In Your Eyes" (2006) and "TRADE" (2019).

CUATE MOVIE POSTER CUATE Producers from Left to right: Trae Briers (FFAM Group, LLC), Tom Loeffler(360 Promotions President),Mauricio Sulaimán ( WBC Boxing President), Rubin Bryant (FFAM Group, LLC)

"Cuate" tells the story of two men; an aging Mexican boxing coach and the Black boxing prodigy that he decides to take under his wing and train out of the renowned La Colonia Boxing Gym out of Oxnard, CA. The two come from vastly different backgrounds and life experiences. Through the training process, boxing becomes the vehicle to bring them together and unite them in a singular goal to make the final USA Olympic boxing team, since boxing will no longer be an Olympic sport after 2024. As an unlikely friendship develops between the two men, they realize they share common struggles, fears, and dreams. As their worlds are brought into alignment, a partnership is formed that will instill in them a greater understanding of each other's respective heritage and culture.

The WBC is the leading sanctioning body for boxing and known for some of the best Champions in boxing history, including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather. Its reach goes beyond professional boxing and the WBC supports amateur boxing programs as well as charitable efforts worldwide for underprivileged children as well as retired boxers. This story resonated well with WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman who states, "Cuate is the real-life story which thousands of boxers live everyday all over the world, there cannot be a better portrayal of our great sport and how society, culture and family values makes their path to glory a very interesting journey, unparallel to any other activity in life." Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions, whose high-profile resume speaks volumes. Representing and working with superstar boxers such as the likes of Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, and Gennady Golovkin. Loeffler adds, "This is a very authentic story that Trae and Rubin have brought to light about the City of Oxnard and La Colonia, one of the neighborhood gyms to produce world class fighters and give young kids a safe place to train and grow as young adults. Cuate highlights La Colonia gym and positive relationship between trainer and fighter that can be developed there."

Taking place in Director/Writer/Producer Trae Briers' hometown of Oxnard, CA, "Cuate" is a love letter to the very heart and soul of the city, the people, and cultures. The City of Oxnard, Mayor John Zaragoza states, "This film will capture the positive connection between African American and Mexican American culture and will bring light to our underserved communities and the champions of Oxnard's-La Colonia boxing gym."

"Cuate" is produced by FFAM Group, LLC, a film production company owned by Co-Owners, Rubin Bryant, and Trae Briers, that focuses on creating quality projects that invoke emotion, humility, and humor to tell a story.

Writer/Director Trae Briers and FFAM Group, LLC is repped by Holmes/Weinberg, PC.

