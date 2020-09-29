WBC Digital Summit Tackles Equity for All Business Women

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the only collaborative and fastest-growing movement of women's business organizations, corporate partners, C-Suite leaders, entrepreneurs, capital leaders and associations is hosting its digital Annual Summit – Weaving a Movement , October 1st and 2nd. WBC works to achieve Equal Position, Pay and Power for all business women. At the Summit, WBC will hear from industry trailblazers, salute its Board, 41+ partner organizations and their work accelerating WBC's Nine Action Initiatives, and recognize CEOs from companies promoting women's leadership. Additionally, WBC, in collaboration with its partners Catalyst and C200, will release the first Women CEOs In America report.

"We are so incredibly grateful for the passionate support to move collectively and faster together for the advancement of business women and our commitment to women of color is of major importance. We have seen drastic uptakes in women represented on Boards in 2020, and we continue to see important promotions in the C-Suite with women CEOs; we must stand bold and steadfast," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. " We are grateful to our sponsors and partner organizations – for their leadership and continued commitment to our values. We have much to do together and much to celebrate."

WBC will recognize four business leaders with the 2020 WBC CEO Leadership Award for Gender and Diversity Excellence. The awardees - Bruce Broussard, Humana; Ann Cairns, Mastercard; Dave Ricks, Eli Lilly and Company; Arne Sorenson, Marriott International – will be honored for their work driving gender and diversity in leadership. Joaquin Duato, Vice Chair of Johnson & Johnson, will speak about Executive Commitment to Gender and Diversity.

WBC's will host three Trailblazer award recipients with keynotes by Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Bonnie St. John, Former Paralympic Skier, Author and Public Speaker; and Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search and founding sponsor of WBC.

Our movement and network, spearheaded by our Board, organization partners, and growing network of over 100 Advisory and 107 Leadership Council members, reaches tens of thousands of business leaders across the United States and globally. WBCs commitment to diversity is reflected in our Councils and Board of Directors which include more than 32 percent people of color.

The WBC Annual Summit is sponsored and supported by twelve organizations: Diversified Search, Bank of America, Capital One, CoreCivic, DevMar, Genuent, Humana, Inoventures, Republic Bank, Sodexo, Tata Consultancy Services and Zendesk.

To register and view the full agenda, visit: http://www.wbcollaborative.org/digitalsummit

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of 41+ national professional women's organizations collaborating together to achieve Equal Position, Pay and Power for All Business Women. We are also a social movement of tens of thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media accelerating change through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability.

We are #WBCFasterTogether. For more information, visit www.wbcollaborative.org .

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

