WBC Hosts Women's History Month Series Calling for Gender Diversity in Corporate, Capital and Entrepreneurship Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout Women's History Month, the Women Business Collaborative is hosting a series of events to demonstrate how women rise to CEO, C-Suite and Board positions; the best practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and progress in industries like investment management and staffing; and how we can weave together a movement of women of all colors and backgrounds. The WBC is speaking with CEOs and executives from across industries about the importance of women's leadership and equity across businesses.

"It's exciting to see a new critical mass pushing for greater gender equality and diversity," stated Edie Fraser, WBC's Chief Executive Officer. "With these events, we are looking to harness that momentum and make sure these efforts are front and center this year."

WBC is partnering with RestaurantHER to highlight, celebrate, support and grow the number of women-led restaurants, especially those impacted by COVID. Together, we'll raise awareness and encourage Americans to support local women-owned restaurants throughout the month of March, throughout the year and beyond.

Join us on Monday, March 8th to raise a glass for equality with Women of the Vine and Spirits and participate in what is anticipated to be the largest virtual toast for gender equality in history. Also, on March 8th, WBC and Million Women Mentors are hosting a cross-sector of leaders to discuss how we can actively choose to challenge convention.

On Wednesday, March 10th, C200, Equilar, and the Pepperdine Center for Women in Leadership will announce an upcoming report that takes an in-depth look at how a woman's social network has the potential to lead to more women acquiring board appointments. Key finding: 92 percent of board seats are filled through networking .

On Thursday, March 18, WBC, th e Investment Adviser Association, and Morningstar Research will co-host an Executive Roundtable to discuss DE&I in the investment management industry. The industry CEOs and leaders on this panel will discuss the latest data on women in the industry and the path forward.

On Tuesday, March 23, IBM and WBC are hosting a global conversation on how to weave a diverse movement for gender equity. We will discuss how all diverse women and men can work together to build equitable pathways and truly engage to promote women's leadership.

Join us Friday, March 24 for our monthly RT series with CEOs talking about the importance of diversity in leadership and how we got to the strong call to action in 2021 for more diverse women in leadership positions.

Finally, on Wednesday, March 31, we will talk with NetApp and Capital One about allyship in DE&I and what practices work across sectors including the technology and financial services industry.

WBC looks forward to discussing how we are accelerating progress towards women's leadership throughout 2021 in our monthly executive and CEO RT series and chats. Look for more information in Women Leadership Magazine USA's March issue on the WBC and Join us as we are #WBCFasterTogether.

About the Woman's Business Collaborative

The Women Business Collaborative is an alliance of 44+ women's business organizations working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. We are a business movement consisting of millions of diverse, professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media leveraging the power of collaboration to accelerate change.

