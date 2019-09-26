WBEZ Chicago Introduces New Investigative Podcast Series, "Motive;" First Season Based on Reporting by the "Chicago Sun-Times"

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WBEZ Chicago is introducing a new investigative podcast series – Motive – to take listeners inside a single, real-life story to answer the simple question: "How could this have happened?"

Motive's first season, released today, is based on original reporting by the Chicago Sun-Times and is hosted by Chicago Sun-Times Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Frank Main. It chronicles the unforgettable saga of Thaddeus "T.J." Jimenez, whose life story has been called a "cruel sociological experiment" – he was locked up as a 13-year-old boy for a murder he swore he didn't commit, released as a 30-year-old man, and awarded $25 million for a wrongful conviction. He then lost it all and returned to prison after he shot a man from the driver's seat of his Mercedes convertible.

"Motive explores the twists and turns of T.J.'s life – including what's happened to him in the years after his sentence was overturned," said Kevin Dawson, managing director of content development for WBEZ Chicago and executive producer of the podcast. "It's fitting to launch Motive's first season in collaboration with our colleagues at the Chicago Sun-Times, as Frank Main's years of reporting brings T.J.'s intriguing story to life, while revealing darker truths about the criminal justice system."

"The story of T.J. Jimenez is one of the most tragic stories I've covered — not only because of the damage done to him, but the damage he did to everyone around him. This podcast is an attempt to answer why it all happened," said Frank Main, staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Motive is the latest podcast from WBEZ Chicago, producers of the popular and critically acclaimed Making Obama, Making Oprah, 16 Shots and Public Official A. With this new podcast, WBEZ Chicago extends its legacy of award-winning investigative reporting and long-form narrative storytelling. Additional seasons of Motive will be coming later this year and in 2020.

This season of Motive will feature 10 episodes, released weekly starting today. In addition to Dawson as the podcast's executive producer, WBEZ's Colin McNulty is the producer for the first season of Motive. New episodes will be available on WBEZ's website and app, on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, or wherever listeners get their podcasts.

About WBEZ Chicago

WBEZ, Chicago's NPR news station, serves the community with fact-based, objective news and information. WBEZ's award-winning journalists ask tough questions, dig deep for answers and expose truths that spark change and foster understanding. In addition to its local and national news programming, WBEZ Chicago is home to a growing portfolio of popular podcasts, including the "Making" series of Making Obama and Making Oprah; 16 Shots: A podcast about the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald; Nerdette; and Sound Opinions. WBEZ Chicago has a legacy of innovation as the birthplace of nationally acclaimed programs such as This American Life, and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and the ground-breaking podcast, Serial. Download the WBEZ app, available in the App Store and Google Play. Learn more about WBEZ Chicago and its award-winning programming and on-demand digital content at wbez.org or on Facebook or Twitter.

About Chicago Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times is the hardest-working paper in America, covering the stories and issues that matter most to Chicago's working women and men with depth, integrity and grit. Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Sun-Times features hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, insightful sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary, both online and in print. Read more at suntimes.com.

