WBNS-10TV Airs Face The State Special on the 12th Congressional District Race

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WBNS-10TV will air a prime time Face The State special with the candidates of the 12th District, Troy Balderson (R) and Danny O'Connor (D) Saturday, October 20 at 8pm.

WBNS-10TV anchor and political expert, Scott Light will host the hour-long special. Each candidate will answer the same series of questions, canvassed from residents throughout the 12th Congressional District.

The prime time special, in addition to the recent airing of the Gubernatorial and Senate debates, is part of WBNS-10TV's ongoing commitment to election coverage.

John Cardenas, WBNS 10TV President and General Manager says, "We are significantly increasing and offering much more robust political coverage on our television, digital and social platforms that Central Ohioans rely on. Now viewers will have the information they need to make informed decisions before they vote."

Face The State is a weekly program hosted by 10TV's Scott Light that showcases everything that happens in Washington, D.C. and at the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

The show takes an insider's view of politics and challenges those in power.

