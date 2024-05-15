WBParts, Inc. appoints Jason Bristol as General Manager

PALM BAY, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WBParts, Inc. an aerospace and ground equipment parts supplier proudly announces the promotion of Jason Bristol to General Manager, a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Jason shared his enthusiasm for this new role, "As the new GM of WBParts Inc., I am eager to lead our exceptional staff in a direction that fosters employee collaboration and company growth, while providing the customer with an exceptional customer service experience."

With over 15 years of industry experience, Jason brings invaluable expertise and leadership to the role. Joining us in 2009 as an account manager working his way through the organization, he consistently demonstrated strategic thinking and deep understanding of our values. As a sales manager, Jason played a pivotal role in growing customer relationships and exceeding company sales goals, showcasing his ability to drive results.

As General Manager, Jason will optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and foster strategic partnerships to ensure top-notch service for our customers. Matt McIntosh, the CEO of WBParts, Inc. said, "With Jason's proven track record and dedication, we are confident he will elevate our company to a stronger performance and grow our brand as an industry leader."

For media inquiries, contact Kory Kline at [email protected].

WBParts, Inc. is a premier parts distributor for commercial, military, and private sectors, headquartered in Palm Bay, FL. Visit us online at www.wbparts.com.

SOURCE WBParts Inc.