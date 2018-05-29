WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup Trophy Tour to launch May 30

The WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup 2018 Trophy Tour will begin May 30 in Rockford, Illinois, birthplace of the Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The Peaches were one of the founding teams in the league, which existed from 1943 through 1954, and were featured in the hit 1992 movie, "A League of Their Own."

The United States is hosting the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup for the first time in the history of the event, which is staged every two years. With 12 National Teams across five continents competing for the trophy and world title, the 2018 global tournament will take place Aug. 22-31 at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, FL and its games will be broadcast around the world.

"It's an honor to be a part of an event that uses baseball to bring together different cultures, people and nations," said Ila Borders, author of Making My Pitch and the first woman to earn a spot on an all-men's professional independent baseball team. "It's all about growing the sport and spreading awareness about the opportunities available for girls of all ages. Whether I'm on a men or women's team, it's about competing and giving my very best to the sport and having fun."

The WBSC oversees all national team international competitions and is the world governing body for baseball and softball, while USSSA is the Local Organizing Committee of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup 2018.

Fans in Rockford will get the first look at the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup trophy at the end of May. The trophy will then visit five more cities in July and August before it is delivered to Viera for the duration of the flagship women's baseball tournament and awarded to the best country in women's baseball. The complete trophy tour schedule:

May 30 – Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, Illinois

– Coronado Performing Arts Center, July 7 – Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. , home of the Washington Nationals, Nationals vs. Marlins

– Nationals Park, , home of the Washington Nationals, Nationals vs. Marlins July 13 – Citi Field , Queens, New York , home of the New York Mets, Mets vs. Nationals

– , , home of the New York Mets, Mets vs. Nationals July 15 – Marlins Park, Miami, Florida , home of the Miami Marlins, Marlins vs. Phillies

– Marlins Park, , home of the Miami Marlins, Marlins vs. Phillies Aug. 3 – Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida , home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Rays vs. White Sox

– Tropicana Field, , home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Rays vs. White Sox Aug. 13 – The Battery Atlanta at SunTrust Park, Atlanta, Georgia , home of the Atlanta Braves, Braves vs. Diamondbacks

– The Battery Atlanta at SunTrust Park, , home of the Atlanta Braves, Braves vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 22 – WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup 2018, USSSA Space Coast Complex, Viera, Florida

"The Space Coast community looks forward to following the trophy tour this summer as anticipation builds for the first WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup in the United States," said Eric Garvey, the Executive Director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. "Viera and the entire Space Coast are ready to welcome guests from around the world for this historic baseball event. Fans coming here not only will experience the best tournament in the history of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup, they also will discover adventure around every corner as they explore the Space Coast and all it has to offer."

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said: "This is the first-ever celebration of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup Trophy Tour, and the first time this World Cup is to be played in the United States. With Florida's Space Coast as the perfect setting and baseball's growing global presence, this WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup is sure to be the biggest on record, with visitors and online viewers watching from all around the world. The trophy tour will help build national excitement among sports fans and shine an international spotlight on the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup, host USSSA, Viera and the entire Space Coast."

Centrally located 45 minutes east of Orlando, Florida's Space Coast is a place like no other. Along with its 72 miles of coastline and plenty of sandy beaches, it also is incredibly diverse and full of natural wonders and things to do from north to south. Much more than just the place for rocket launches and space exploration, the Space Coast also is the destination for romantic getaways, family vacations, world-famous surfing and exhilarating cruises. Boasting idyllic year-round temperatures and a string of inviting communities, the Space Coast has something to offer every visitor.

The Official Trophy of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup (20 in high; 7.8 in diameter) was custom designed and produced in Pisa, Italy, based on the Official Look and brand identity of the Women's Baseball World Cup, which was developed by the same mega-event branding agency that has rolled out the look of some of the world's biggest international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup.

