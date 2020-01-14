WBSI - WebSafety Announces DriveSafety App Targeting $129 Billion Distracted Drivers Issue Set to Launch Next Month

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) WebSafety announced that its new DriveSafety App will launch next month in February 2020. DriveSafety is a mobile phone application that stops texting and driving. The estimated societal damage resulting from texting and driving is $129 billion annually including, among other costs, property damage and the expenses associated with more than 4,000 texting and driving fatalities.

"After much testing and anticipation, we intend to launch the DriveSafety app on February 24, 2020. We like so many concerned drivers have anticipated the day our solution to stop the texting while driving epidemic would be released," stated Rowland Day, Founder and CEO of WebSafety, Inc. "Our DriveSafety app was created to stop distracted driving because drivers will not discipline themselves to leave the phone alone. Today's drivers do not see the need to stop this dangerous habit; they only see a need to avoid being caught."

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

