WBSI - WebSafety Announces CEO DriveSafety App Strategic Update Scheduled for January 28th 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced the company CEO, Rowland W. Day II, will publish an update next week on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 to provide his overview on the shareholder opportunity potential presented by the company's forthcoming launch of its DriveSafety App. Mr. Day's update will include a review of the offensive strategy to generate recurring revenue from the 250 million drivers in the U.S. and 1.2 Billion drivers worldwide, and the defensive strategy to potentially generate revenue from any infringement of WebSafety's eight (8) U.S. Patents backing its DriveSafety App. Most importantly, Mr. Day's update will review how the DriveSafety App can mitigate the loss of property and lives. The estimated societal damage resulting from texting and driving is $129 billion annually including, among other costs, property damage and the expenses associated with personal injuries and more than 4,000 annual texting and driving fatalities.

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

