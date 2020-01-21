WBSI - WebSafety Details Groundbreaking DriveSafety App on Dedicated Website

DriveSafety is mobile phone application built on patented technology that stops texting and driving. The estimated societal damage resulting from texting and driving is $129 billion annually including, among other costs, property damage and the expenses associated with more than 4,000 texting and driving fatalities. With an estimated 250 million drivers in the U.S. and 1.2 billion drivers worldwide, a small monthly incremental expense to mitigate or prevent $129 billion in damage resulting from property destruction, personal injury or death is a substantial economic opportunity for the WebSafety company. WebSafety's potential to capture the DriveSafety economic opportunity is dramatically improved by the multiple patents behind the DriveSafety technology that defend its first to market position.

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

