WBTN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. ("Webtoon" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WBTN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or about June 27, 2024, are encouraged to contact the firm before November 4, 2024.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Webtoon reported its second quarter 2024 financials on August 8, 2024, just six weeks after its initial public offering (IPO). The Company's revenue of $321 million fell short of analysts' forecasts. Based on this shortfall, shares of Webtoon fell by 38.1% on the same day. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Webtoon, investors suffered damages.

