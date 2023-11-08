WCAS Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS", or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the strongest track records of success in partnering with entrepreneurs and fostering growth for their businesses.

"We are proud to be named as an Inc. 2023 Top Founder-Friendly Investor," said WCAS Managing Partner D. Scott Mackesy. "Since 1979, Welsh Carson has earned a reputation as the partner of choice for founders and outstanding management teams who want to build leading companies in healthcare and technology."

Since WCAS's founding, the Firm has invested in over 100 healthcare and 105 technology companies.

To compile its list, Inc. spoke to entrepreneurs who partnered with private equity and venture capital firms and evaluated data on company growth over the course of their partnerships. This award highlights WCAS as one of the firms considered a trusted partner by business owners.

To see the full Founder-Friendly Investors list and learn more about the selection criteria and methodology, please visit Inc.'s website: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

This list is the opinion of the party conferring the list and not of WCAS. Inc. Business Media issued the Founder-Friendly Investors of 2023 on October 31, 2023. This list is based on the overall history of the firm. WCAS paid an application fee and fees to promote the list. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing or that Inc. Business Media is not subject to a conflict of interest.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe
WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The Firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

