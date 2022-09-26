GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What Could Be Better? ( WCBB? ) asks a grand question about the enrichment of nature and our lives. The great outdoors has so much to offer and WCBB? is committed to making sure that everyone has the opportunity to experience it all. With a fitness program, children's stories, and apparel, the brand provides several different avenues to get active and involved outside.

WCBB? is Committed to Enriching the Lives of Others

WCBB? was founded by Matt Benedick as an initiative to capture motivating and awe-inspiring outdoor experiences. Benedick himself has found rejuvenation in the Shenandoah Mountains of Virginia. Through bouts with depression, struggles as a diabetic, and the stresses of a busy schedule, Benedick has always found strength and inspiration from nature . It is the beautiful scenes of the outdoors that always have him returning to the question: What could be better?

With WCBB? Benedick has made it his mission to share this feeling with others through an outdoor living company. The apparel line features comfortable shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, and hats that are perfect for a day spent exploring. Featuring fun and creative designs highlighting various outdoor activities, WCBB? allows customers to proudly wear and share their passions. Even better, the apparel line uses water-based ink for a cleaner, safer production process. The brand's commitment to nature is unwavering, and the use of water-based ink is one environmental effort the company is taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

In addition to apparel, WCBB? also has a children's book series called The Adventures of JamGuy . These stories follow the life of an adventurous jar of jam as he discovers different parts of nature. The permeation of technology and online culture has led to kids growing up indoors and being shut off from nature. Through children's books, Benedick hopes to inspire a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts and combat the growing trend of isolationism.

As a yoga instructor and personal trainer, a third avenue Benedick has created to get people active is Yoga HIIT FIT (YHF). This fitness program is a part of the greater mission of WCBB? to encourage lifelong exploration and getting outdoors. It combines bodyweight-based exercises, interval training, and yoga in a systematic and progressive fashion. The end result is the creation of a new and unique fitness experience. The goal of the program is to empower people to achieve well-rounded fitness goals including improved strength, power, flexibility, endurance, and balance, along with improved mental clarity and calm. With a comprehensive fitness program that is both approachable and enjoyable, Benedick has made it easy for people to stay active.

About WCBB?

WCBB? is more than just an outdoor living company; it's a movement. Founded by Matt Benedick, the brand invites everyone to join the journey to get outdoors and explore. For WCBB?, it's not about reaching the top of the mountain or summiting the tallest peak. It's about enjoying the journey and finding strength along the way. Get involved with WCBB? today at wcbboutdoors.com and share your stories and experiences .

