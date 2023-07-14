WCCCD APPLAUDS GOVERNOR WHITMER'S FORMATION OF MiLEAP DEPARTMENT

DETROIT, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) Chancellor Dr. Curtis L.Ivery applauds Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's formation of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP) to provide pathways to prosperity for every Michiganian.

The new department will be tasked with improving outcomes from preschool through postsecondary so anyone can 'make it in Michigan.' MiLEAP will achieve this goal by establishing clear metrics, collaborating with cross-sector leaders at the local, regional, and state level, and developing a shared action plan.

"This decisive action recognizes and supports that every Michiganian deserves to explore, learn, grow and develop the skills they need to thrive. This strategic decision and investment benefits both today, and for the long-term future of Michigan," said Chancellor Ivery.

The executive order supports and advances the generational projects which require a shared vision, effective decision-making, and strategic resource allocations to ensure that each and every person in Michigan has the best opportunity to achieve their highest potential life experiences.

The coordinated collaborative approach is also vital to developing the skills, training and educational advancement so necessary to attract, sustain and grow the jobs and employment opportunities for our businesses and organizations in order to maintain and advance Michigan's national and international leadership.

"We look forward to this partnership of bringing this strategic coordination to advance the 'whole person' in Michigan educational experiences," said Chancellor Ivery.

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

