WCCCD WELCOMES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGES IN CONTINUING PROGRAMS TO STRENGTHEN STUDENT SUCCESS

Michigan's Largest Urban-Suburban Community College District Committed To Goals Of New Regional Collaboration

WCCCD Initiatives Starting in 2018 Demonstrate Student Success and Area Economic Progress With Its "Pathways To Success" Programs

DETROIT, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Editor's Note: The following material may be attributed to Tina Bassett, spokesperson for Wayne County Community College District:

"Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) is committed to the goals of the new regional collaboration of the "D3C3" student achievement programs of the Detroit Regional Chamber and its funders, the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, the Ballmer Group, and partners, which is encouraged by the "proof of concept" successes achieved by WCCCD's similar "Pathways to Progress" programs, established six years ago in 2018.

"WCCCD is the largest urban-suburban community college district in Michigan, and one of the largest in the nation, serving a broad range of student and community needs across more than 500 square miles, spanning 36 cities and townships, in Wayne County.

"The proven success of our "Pathways to Progress" programs shows that the exceptional needs of students can be achieved, overcoming historic poverty, cultural differences, age and homelessness challenges.

"WCCCD students include a diversity of cultural experiences with 142 languages from 64 countries and come from a range of affluent communities to some of the most chronic poverty neighborhoods in the nation. Nearly 12 percent of WCCCD students are homeless and still achieve success through "Pathways to Progress" programs.

"WCCCD will continue to collaborate in the "Credit for Prior Learning Academy" and "Detroit Promise" initiatives of the Detroit Regional Chamber. However, with the success of WCCCD's six year "Pathways to Progress" programs, the district has made the decision to continue its self-funding D3C3 engagement and not participate in receiving grants from D3C3 at this time.

"WCCCD's well established progress for student success is built in part upon existing extensive work with national pathways initiatives including participation in the "Student Success Measures" project of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) which provides the benefits of national findings on student strategies and best practices."

About Wayne County Community College District WCCCD, one of the largest urban-suburban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

SOURCE WCCCD