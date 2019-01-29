WCG Acquires First Clinical Research, LLC

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The WIRB-Copernicus Group®'s (WCG™) Market Intelligence & Insights Division has acquired First Clinical Research LLC, organizer of the MAGI (Model Agreements & Guidelines International) Clinical Research Conference, which unifies the clinical research ecosystem by facilitating communication and the sharing of best practices among members. First Clinical Research also publishes the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices, a forum for sharing material of practical use in clinical research, which is distributed monthly to over 50,000 subscribers.

Norman M. Goldfarb, MBA, CRCP, founder and managing director of First Clinical Research, will join WCG as its Chief Collaboration Officer. Mr. Goldfarb is tasked with expanding MAGI's presence and will be responsible for accelerating WCG's creation of – and participation in – collaborative initiatives that deliver value to the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome First Clinical Research, the MAGI community, and Norman Goldfarb to the WCG family," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG. "No single person has done more to bring the many members of the research ecosystem together than Norm; in MAGI, he has created a powerful vehicle for conversation and problem-solving, encouraging research professionals to share thoughts, information and best practices with one another. Through this acquisition, we will ensure that MAGI has access to the resources it needs to continue to grow, to expand its mission and membership, and to remain an independent touchpoint in the clinical research industry."

"I am very proud to join WCG, an organization that is dedicated to doing well by doing good," said Mr. Goldfarb. "Most people know how rapidly WCG is growing. What they may not realize is how genuine and passionate its leadership is, and how committed its employees are to improving the quality of human health. My role at WCG is to facilitate the transformation of our industry by encouraging greater dialogue, creating more opportunities for collaboration, and helping all members of the research ecosystem to work together more effectively to expedite solutions. I look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together."

MAGI's next Clinical Research Conference will be held in Boston, MA, on May 5-8, 2019, where over 240 speakers from diverse backgrounds will present 100 sessions and workshops across six tracks: clinical operations & project management, site management, regulatory compliance, contracts, budgets & billing, and special topics. In addition to well-attended conferences held in the Spring and Fall, MAGI provides the industry with practical resources, including standard clinical trial agreement (CTA) templates and 150 forms, checklists and other standardized tools to help institutions, sites, sponsors and contract research organizations to accelerate research and improve the experience of research volunteers.

First Clinical Research joins clinical trial publishing leaders CenterWatch and FDANews as members of WCG's Market Intelligence & Insights division, connecting the many members of the clinical research ecosystem and keeping them well informed through the delivery of a suite of well-respected newsletters, books, databases, market intelligence reports, conferences and webinars.

Like WCG's previous acquisitions, First Clinical Research will operate independently and retain its headquarters in San Francisco, CA. WCG will support First Clinical Research and its MAGI programs with access to capital, expertise and corporate operational support.

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protections. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical.

About First Clinical Research and MAGI

First Clinical Research is the organizer of MAGI's Clinical Research Conferences, a well-attended program focused on clinical operations, project management, site management, regulatory compliance, contracts and budgets. MAGI's next Clinical Research Conference will be held in Boston, MA, May 5-8, 2019. First Clinical Research also publishes the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices, a forum for sharing material of practical use in clinical research, distributed monthly to over 50,000 subscribers. For more information, please visit www.magiworld.org or follow MAGI at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4755049.

SOURCE WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

