WCG Acquires Intrinsic Imaging, Leading Full-Service Medical Imaging Core Lab

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG today announced the acquisition of Intrinsic Imaging , a leading global provider of medical imaging core lab services. With over a decade of experience, a team of more than 500 board-certified physicians and comprehensive services in support of drug, medical device and artificial intelligence (AI) clinical trials, Intrinsic Imaging fortifies WCG's scientific and regulatory capabilities, complementing the Company's suite of solutions designed to ensure data integrity and reduce risk in clinical research.

"The growing need to visually demonstrate safety and efficacy to regulators, patients, providers, payers and other research stakeholders is driving the increasingly critical role medical imaging is playing in clinical trials," said Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG. "Acquiring Intrinsic Imaging is yet another example of WCG's longstanding commitment to anticipating and meeting such evolving client needs, providing trial sponsors, sites and CROs worldwide with industry-leading solutions to simplify complexity, increase precision and accelerate vital medical research that advances patient care."

Deieso added: "We're excited to welcome the Intrinsic Imaging team to WCG and proud to leverage our shared expertise to help clients ensure the quality and validity of their trial results across therapeutic areas, whether that involves drug, device or AI-focused clinical studies."

One of the key drivers behind WCG's decision to acquire Intrinsic Imaging is its commitment to quality. Certified by the British Standards Institute (BSI), Intrinsic Imaging's quality management system is among the most comprehensive and sophisticated in the industry. Intrinsic Imaging is also the only organization in the world to hold five International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications specifically for providing imaging core lab services for clinical trials.



"Today, more and more pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies are leveraging novel imaging technologies to support their clinical trials and using imaging data as primary and surrogate endpoints for their studies," said Dave Meadows, President of WCG's Scientific and Regulatory Division. "In integrating Intrinsic Imaging's capabilities into WCG's portfolio, we're providing clients with robust endpoint adjudication solutions, based on broad expertise spanning all therapeutic areas, indications and modalities."

Moving forward, Intrinsic Imaging will be known as WCG Intrinsic Imaging. The organization will retain its leadership structure and continue to operate from its Bolton, Massachusetts headquarters.

"With Intrinsic Imaging's broad therapeutic expertise, operational excellence and ISO-certified quality management systems, we are well positioned to provide exceptional imaging core lab services for clinical trials," said Todd Joron, President, COO and Co-Founder of Intrinsic Imaging. "We are absolutely delighted to join WCG, a truly mission-driven company and one which shares our passion for imaging and our dedication to measurably improving quality, efficacy and safety in clinical trials. Now, as part of WCG, we are readily able to expand the global reach and scalability of our imaging operations and continue supporting our clients in developing some of the world's leading pharmaceuticals, biologics and medical devices."

About Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

Intrinsic Imaging is a full-service medical imaging core lab providing comprehensive services in support of Phase I-IV clinical trials and Class I, II, III medical device trials. Intrinsic Imaging is a world leader in conducting Artificial Intelligence studies. With its team of more than 500 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, Intrinsic Imaging's team has sub-specialization in all therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Gastroenterology, Musculoskeletal and Ophthalmology. Certified by the British Standards Institute (BSI), Intrinsic Imaging is the only company in the world to hold five ISO certifications specifically for providing imaging core lab services on clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.IntrinsicImaging.com.

About WCG

WCG is a leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com , www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn .

