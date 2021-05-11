WCG Acquires The Avoca Group

PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG™, a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, announced its acquisition of The Avoca Group, a life sciences consulting firm supporting biopharma, biotech, CROs and clinical service providers, which is dedicated to improving efficiency, increasing process quality, and mitigating risk in clinical trials. With the addition of The Avoca Group, WCG expands its portfolio of solutions focused on improving patient access to needed therapies by reducing the time needed and expenses incurred in clinical trials, ensuring regulatory compliance, and improving quality management.

The Avoca Group fortifies WCG leadership in clinical trial benchmarking and analytics, joining the capabilities of previously acquired KMR Group and Metrics Champion Consortium, creating an industry-leading organization uniquely positioned to drive quality management best practices and compliance across the global clinical trials industry.

"We are delighted to welcome The Avoca Group to WCG. With the rapid pace of clinical trial innovation and virtualization, there are new considerations that must be incorporated into quality management and compliance practices. Combined with the mounting pressures on the biopharmaceutical industry to increase development success rates while bringing new products to market faster, we have reached a tipping point where quality management and quality by design will assume unprecedented levels of importance to patient communities, regulators, and healthcare stakeholders. More than ever, it is time that we share critical knowledge, increase collaboration, and improve communication among sites and sponsors as we bolster our collective ability to plan ahead and execute trials in a way that will maximize benefit for our patients." said Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of WCG.

"The Avoca Group brings exceptionally strong leadership to WCG and the respect and engagement of top-tier biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and clinical research sites in their work of establishing clinical trial best practices. The combination of The Avoca Group and WCG will provide the energy needed to drive quality management transformation throughout the industry," Deieso added.

Patricia Leuchten, Founder and CEO of The Avoca Group, added: "We're excited to join the WCG family and to build on the 20+ years of experience in challenging and driving change in the clinical trial execution process. Our mission aligns with the mission of WCG as a transformative and unifying force for increasing the quality and compliance of clinical trials, assuring that medicines can reach patients faster and reliably."

Moving forward, The Avoca Group will be known as WCG Avoca, and will retain its leadership structure along with its headquarters in Princeton, NJ.

About The Avoca Group

The Avoca Group is a life sciences consulting firm dedicated to improving quality and compliance in the clinical trial execution process. Integrating deep subject matter expertise with industry-leading approaches and technology, the organization tailors solutions that help companies build quality management, inspection readiness, and effective oversight systems into existing processes. For more information, please visit The Avoca Group at https://www.theavocagroup.com/.

About WCG

WCG is a leading provider of clinical trial solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com , www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn .

