WCG Introduces Unique Benchmarking Solution for Medical Device Companies

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The WIRB-Copernicus Group®'s (WCG™) Clinical Services Division will offer its unique data-driven benchmarking solution to medical device companies, helping them to accelerate study start-up in clinical trials. The solution has already enabled over 27 of the leading biopharma companies to reduce operational cycle-times up to 20%, decrease study costs by 15%, and improve their ranking against peers by 30%. Now, medical device companies will be able to enjoy cost savings and performance improvements similar to those of their biopharma counterparts.

"In order to know where you're going, you must first know where you are," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG. "KMR Group, a member of the WCG family, specializes in helping research sponsors to evaluate their own R&D and clinical performance as compared to peers and competitors. Using valuable benchmarking data and performance-related metrics, KMR helps sponsors to set realistic goals, measure their attainment, and drive a cycle of continuous process improvement. We are delighted to extend this powerful service to the medical device community, and to offer them a new way to optimize the conduct of their trials."

KMR Group is the industry's leading provider of benchmarking data, metrics and advanced analytics, as well as the developer of on-line analytics tools that enable access to proprietary and rich datasets. KMR's clinical platform is the most reliable source for trial performance, recruitment and site metrics data, with information on nearly 30,000 global clinical trials. Clients depend on KMR's tools to benchmark performance, define recruitment strategies, shape enrollment plans and identify best-performing sites.

"We are thrilled to now offer our Site Contracts Program to medical device companies," commented Linda Martin, President and Founder of KMR Group. "This program will give device companies a rock-solid foundation of proprietary, independently verified data on which to build their study plans and implement performance improvements, as well as unique evidence-based insights to guide their decision-making. Our unique data-driven approach, supported by a softer issues-based survey, is a must for any organization committed to accelerating clinical research."

Complicated negotiations and lengthy contract cycles can cause significant delays and increase the cost of study start-up. Problems can arise within a given country or region, a given therapy area or disease, or a specific part of the site-contracting process (such as budget negotiation). Knowing what to expect in terms of site contract performance is critical. With global industry benchmarks, KMR's Site Contracts Program gives sponsors the insights they need to identify issues, pinpoint problem areas and quickly take corrective action. And with an understanding of the statistically validated drivers of site contract cycle times, KMR helps sponsors to execute contracts more quickly and initiate trials faster.

KMR's Program uses a comprehensive and granular framework that enables detailed performance reports including: all phases of research; all countries (including emerging markets); all diseases (including differentiating rare diseases); site types (institutional vs. independent); and management type (managed directly by sponsor or via contract research organization). In addition, a qualitative survey helps to bridge performance details and operational factors including payments and use of master agreements, to name a few.

Added Ms. Martin, "KMR Group's Site Contracts Program has succeeded in helping biopharma sponsors to assess and focus performance improvement initiatives, so much so that we have become a trusted data source and an essential part of their trial planning process. We are proud to bring our unique knowledge and experience to bear in tailoring data-driven solutions to support the medical device community."

To learn more about KMR's Site Contracts Program, please contact Derek Wilbert, Marketing Associate, at (312) 795-0400 or dwilbert@kmrgroup.com.

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protections. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical.

About KMR Group

KMR Group is the biopharmaceutical industry's leader in benchmarking, analytics and performance management and the developer of on-line analytics tools that enable access to proprietary and rich datasets. KMR's clinical platform is the most reliable source for trial performance, recruitment and site-metrics data, with nearly 30,000 global clinical trials. Clients depend on these tools to benchmark performance, define recruitment strategies, shape enrollment plans and identify best performing sites. For more information, please visit www.kmrgroup.com.

SOURCE WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

Related Links

http://www.wcgclinical.com

