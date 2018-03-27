WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

"We are delighted to welcome ACI Clinical to the WCG family of companies," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Chairman and CEO of WCG. "With its industry leading clinical trial committees and clinical trial advisory services, ACI Clinical provides clients with expert reviews that deliver reliable and trusted information to support critical decisions around clinical development programs. ACI Clinical manages a global network of more than 500 medical, statistical and safety experts that can serve as committee members and advisors to our clients."

"ACI is thrilled to join WCG," said Jonathan Seltzer, MD, MBA, MA, FACC, President and CEO of ACI Clinical. "Our Endpoint Adjudication and Safety Monitoring Committees are a valuable addition to WCG's existing portfolio of product safety solutions. Together with WCG, we will work with clinical trial sponsors, academic experts and regulatory agencies to enhance trial integrity, reduce variation in important clinical trial events and ultimately mitigate risk and enhance patient safety in clinical trials."

Like the other members of the WCG family of companies, ACI Clinical will continue to operate as an independent service organization within the Clinical Services Division. WCG will support ACI Clinical as it continues to expand, with access to capital, complementary clinical and regulatory expertise, and corporate support.

Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed.

About ACI Clinical

ACI Clinical is a specialty provider of clinical trial committees and clinical trial advisory services. ACI maintains deep involvement in several public-private thought leadership efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of clinical trials by enhancing data integrity for regulators and the scientific community to drive efficiencies in clinical research and enable more informed decision-making.

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wcg-wirb-copernicus-group-clinical-services-division-acquires-aci-clinical-300619959.html

SOURCE WIRB-Copernicus Group

Related Links

http://www.wcgclinical.com

