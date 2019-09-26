WCKD Village Presents THE Lineup of the Halloween Season with Trey Songz and T-Pain! "Just Released…WCKD Village Halloween Lineup"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaslamp Quarter -- On Saturday, October 26th the anticipated Halloween Festival of the year, WCKD Village returns! WCKD is excited to announce special guests and headliners Trey Songz and T-Pain and retro faves LA Riots and Donald Glaude!

Trey Songz (AKA Mr. Steal Your Girl), the R&B sensation, will be bringing to the WCKD stage new and old favorites such as "Bottoms Up", "One Love", and "Heart Attack"!

T-Pain is joining the 2019 WCKD lineup with his hits "Buy You A Drank" and "Up Down"! T-Pain has collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, Ty Dolla $ign and many others with an extensive list of features, such as all-time favorite Flo Rida's "Low".

Joining Trey Songz and T-Pain are DJ legends LA Riots and Donald Glaude! LA Riots have reinvented a sound that blends house, techno and bass while still maintain their underground credibility. They have been at the forefront of the popular EDM genre for over a decade!

Taking us back to the 90s is Donald Glaude. He has headlined shows all over the West Coast and is set to bring WCKD attendees an insane EDM performance to shuffle the night away!

Joining the lineup is DJ A-Wall who gained popularity from his impressive DJ sets! To set the mood on the dance floor with his musical skills is DJ Que! Completing the 2019 lineup are San Diego's very own top DJs! Cheyenne Giles is one of the most recognized DJs in the US! Bringing Southern California's freshest beats is Erick Diaz to immerse attendees in drums and cymbals. DJ C-Riz is ready to start making the crowd jump with excitement! Murphi Kennedy has become one of San Diego's rising stars releasing many custom tracks. Last, but not least is Will Hernandez! Hernandez has played alongside DJ Snake, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and so many more artists!

Tier 2 tickets are $40 for General Admission, $50 for General Admission Plus which includes two drinks, and $100 for the WCKD Wonka VIP through October 7th.

For more exclusive WCKD news and to purchase tickets, visit www.WCKDvillage.com .

