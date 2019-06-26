WCVC - Illegal Burger Named Rising Star in Healthy Holistic Restaurant Trend Amongst Competitors Including Bloomin' Brands

DENVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCBB: WCVC) ("WCVC"), the owner and operator of Illegal Burger, today announced the company being featured in an article on healthy and holistic restaurant trends. WCVC and its Illegal Burger are specifically called "Rising Stars" in an article that also features Bloomin' Brands, Inc., the owner of restaurant brands that include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

Below is the excerpt from the Customer Think article:

Rising stars lead the way

Illegal Burger is a quick casual restaurant chain owned and operated by West Coast Ventures Group Corp ( OTCMKTS:WCVC ). The Illegal Burger chain is based in the Denver area and is in early growth mode with plans for national expansion. Illegal Burger has already established an approach that attracts customers focused on mindful sourcing as well as those simply looking for a fun night out.

The core of Illegal Burger's approach is to offer burgers made with fresh, all-natural beef that is never frozen. In addition, the beef is sourced from suppliers who use no antibiotics or growth hormones. Each burger is prepared to order and the menu includes such healthy options as chicken dishes and salads. Those seeking plant-based options are also well-served given that Illegal Burger's Vegan Burger won a Denver Top Ten Vegan Burger award.

Theoretically, any Bloomin' Brands operation could achieve similar goals, but Illegal Burger is now taking things to the next level with the addition of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused menu items . CBD is widely recognized for its healing and soothing properties and many consumers prefer it in edible form.

Having introduced its first CBD menu item, the Illegal CBD Infused Burger Bowl, for the recent 420 celebrations, Illegal Burger has much more in store as it seeks to meet its customers' desires for healthy eating.

To read the entire article visit www.customerthink.com/wcvc.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant (6 total restaurant locations in the Denver, Colorado area). Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

SOURCE West Coast Venture Group, Corp.

