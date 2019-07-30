WCVC, America's First CBD Restaurant Stock Continues to Disrupt the Restaurant Industry

WCVC could not have chosen a better moment to become America's first CBD restaurant stock. The industry is rapidly reaching a point where the synergy between the food and beverage sector and CBD represents a key competitive business and branding advantage, in a large part due to the passage of the Farm Bill. We have reacted to position ourselves at the forefront of this new moment.

Our flagship Illegal Burger restaurant concept forms the core of our strategy. WCVC has carefully cultivated an iconic brand that is deeply rooted in good health, quality food, and local ingredients.

We have already created a full CBD menu and offer Illegal Brands CBD sachets at all our locations along with Illegal Brands CBD water.

Illegal Burger Restaurants see success

Two of WCVC's flagship Illegal Burger locations have already seen incredible success. The IB CitiSet is on pace to exceed $700,000 in sales in its first full year of operations. This has vastly exceeded all expectations and it demonstrates the power of the Illegal Burger brand.

The IB Writer Square, located in Downtown Denver, is also on pace to exceed $1 million in sales this year.

We had a very strong 2018. During the course of the year, we earned $3,054,623 in revenue and saw consistent year-over-year growth. Preliminary data suggests that this trend will continue throughout 2019.

Quarter 1 of 2019 already saw incredible year-over-year revenue growth of 21.55% in what is one of our traditionally slow quarters. If we are able to replicate this success during summer - when we can utilize our outdoor patio seatings - we expect to have a breakthrough year.

Building on a strong 2018 performance

Future Plans

WCVC is developing a series of exciting plans for the final half of 2019 which will perfectly position us to take part in the exploding CBD space. Keep your eye on the news feed for more information or sign up here for regular news

