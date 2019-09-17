WCVC Begins Direct-to-consumer CBD Water Delivery in Denver

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (WCVC) ("WCVC") is pleased to announce that it will be the first restaurant company in Denver to deliver CBD water and sachets directly to its customers via delivery services.

Illegal Brands CBD water contains 30Mgs of CBD in each bottle, with lab results fully available online. Each bottle is sugar free and contains zero calories, making it the perfect CBD delivery solution and one of, if not the, best CBD water products out there.

Now consumers will be able to get CBD delivered straight to their doors thanks to our online ordering platforms and the Illegal Burger App.

"This represents a huge step forward for West Coast Ventures Corp." said Jim Nixon, Founder and CEO "By offering CBD delivery we are taking advantage of the take-away trend and expanding the options of our Denver based customers"

These new avenues for revenue will help WCVC continue to see strong growth as the year continues. Q2 growth has already seen a 26.54% year on year increase and the company fully expects to see equally positive results in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

